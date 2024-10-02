Nintendo Museum Has Had To Restrict Sales Of In-Store Items

If you haven’t heard yet, the Nintendo Museum in Japan is officially open, and many are attempting to go to the space in Kyoto, Japan, to see the true history of Nintendo like never before. To be clear, the museum isn’t simply a place to enjoy looking at past creations by The Big N but to do some interactive gaming, get some food, and even buy some souvenirs while you’re there. However, despite Nintendo opening this place to the public, with a reservation and proper identification, some have already tried to “make a profit” off of its kindness, which is not cool.

Very basically, people are going to the “Bonus Store,” as it’s called, and buying up a bunch of items, online to turn them around and sell them on the internet at higher prices. This is hardly the first time that something like this has happened, but it’s still sad nonetheless. These scalpers are attempting to ‘corner the market’ for those that can’t go to the museum themselves.

Again, it’s a sad practice, and now, the Nintendo Museum has posted on Twitter that they’ve gone and restricted the items and number of items that one can get when going on. More or less, they’re making it so that a person can only get one of certain items. While they do “apologize for the inconvenience,” it’s clear that they need to do this to stop scalpers from doing more harm.

The reason that this is a bit eye-rolling on the part of the scalpers is that this is the kind of madness that caused a certain Van Gogh Pikachu exhibit to have issues last year. If you recall that event, there was a special Pikachu TCG item that would be given out at a special exhibit featuring Van Gosh-style art featuring the pocket monster. People rushed in and were able to get the cards before any of the ACTUAL caring public could even attempt to buy them. Then, they were sold online for massive amounts, prompting many apologies and a kind of “redo” to try and make things better.

These kinds of people aren’t fans; they just want to make money, and that’s disingenuous to the kind of thing that the Nintendo Museum is meant to be. Shigeru Miyamoto noted that this was a special project because it finally allowed The Big N to show off its history and even inspire new developers by showing how the company has evolved over the years.