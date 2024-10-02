Survival Horror Title Crow Country Coming to PS4 and Switch

The PS1-inspired title is currently available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The PS1-inspired survival horror game Crow Country will be released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 16. The title was first released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam on May 9, 2024.

Crow Country follows Mara Forest, “a young woman determined to understand why the mysterious Edward Crow closed his famed amusement park and how exactly he vanished.

“Managing limited resources, you’ll need to survive against the mysterious monsters that stalk the eerie tranquility of Crow Country, and overcome the many puzzles and challenges that stand between you and a most disturbing enigma,” reads a description of the game by publisher Neonhive.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Players have the option to control Mara with classic ‘tank controls’ similar to those found in early Resident Evil games, or a more modern control system. The game also includes an Exploration mode, which allows players to explore with the full story intact without any enemies or combat to speak of–perfect for those who can’t stand jump scares or other haunts.

Gameranx sat down with Adam Vian, the creative director of SFB Games, upon the game’s release in May to discuss its inspirations.

“Crow Country is inspired by the seminal survival horror games from the PlayStation 1 era,” he said. “Namely; Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Dino Crisis and Parasite Eve. These games tend to have a few things in common – a strong sense of place, a small but memorable cast of characters, a thick atmosphere, meaningful exploration and backtracking, strong puzzle design.

I was also inspired by Final Fantasy VII – which isn’t a horror game, but I really like its aesthetic of simple, chunky character models set against more detailed environments.”

Crow Country is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

“This project has been a real labor of love for us, so we’re beyond excited to finally let people enjoy all that Crow Country has to offer,” Vian continued.