Ubisoft Pulls Assassin’s Creed Shadows Promised Demo For EGX

If you were hopeful that you’d get access to the next Assassin’s Creed game during EGX this year, well, you’re out of luck. The new game is still in the works, but today, we got confirmation that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not be present during EGX, as the Ubisoft company has pulled the planned demo showcase for those attending.

We’re getting close to the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean we are out of various trade fairs and game shows for fans to take part in. One of the shows coming up next month is EGX. This show, like plenty of others, will include a wide variety of different video games being showcased, from the latest hits to indie gems, plus you have panels to attend. However, one of the games that was previously said to be featured in a demo is not happening anymore.

Assassin’s Creed UK’s X account went online to alert followers of the recent decision to pull their demo. The team was aware of the incredible passion and dedication of their community. Likewise, they were aware of how many players wanted to try their next Assassin’s Creed title. However, because Assassin’s Creed Shadows was delayed, the studio opted to pull the demo altogether.

We appreciate the incredible passion and dedication of our community, and we've seen your excitement to get hands-on with the game, so we sincerely apologise for any disappointment this change may cause. – Ubisoft UK (2/2) — Assassin's Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) September 27, 2024

If you didn’t catch the news earlier this week, it was unveiled that Assassin’s Creed Shadows was pushed back to February 2025. This announcement came in the same press release that alerted of the lower-than-expected sales for Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws game. As a result, the team opted to push the game release date further back to ensure they had enough time to clear out any bugs. So, hopefully, that extra polish time results in a better overall gameplay experience when Assassin’s Creed Shadows does release.

While we all are waiting a little longer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we recently received some new information about the game. We learned that weather won’t negatively impact the player. Likewise, it was unveiled that the game’s map size would be similar to Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on February 14, 2025, and will be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it is released.