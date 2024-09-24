Sonic Rumble Announced for PC in Addition to Mobile

The game was announced for iOS and Android in May.

In May, Sega announced Sonic Rumble, a new 32-player battle royale based on the ever-popular Sonic the Hedgehog series. While the game was initially said to only be coming to iOS and Android devices, it was confirmed for PC during today’s Sonic Central 2024 livestream.

Sonic Rumble is being developed in collaboration with Rovio and will be released sometime this winter, though no exact date has been confirmed.

The upcoming Sonic title is the first multiplayer party game in the series and “invites players to enter a twisted toy world created by the notorious Dr. Eggman,” an official description reads.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

“With iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe available for customization, players can create their own unique avatars and dive into the action-packed gameplay.”

Sonic fans are also eager to get their hands on Sonic X Shadow Generations, which is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 25, 2024. A full remaster of the original Sonic Generations, the game will also feature a brand-new campaign featuring Shadow the Hedgehog.

“Whereas Sonic is always going to be a hero doing that heroic thing, Shadow is a little bit more complicated and on that edge where he could end up doing something that no longer makes him a hero,” said Sonic Team head Iizuka in a recent interview. “It’s that difference that’s a good juxtaposition but also makes him a really cool character.”