Sonic Central 2024 Livestream Airing Tomorrow

Sega has announced that the Sonic the Hedgehog-focused livestream Sonic Central 2024 will take place tomorrow, September 24, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. It’s unclear how long the broadcast will be, but fans can look forward to sneak peeks of upcoming Sonic projects as well as new partnerships and events happening through 2025.

As of September 2024, two upcoming Sonic games have been announced: Sonic X Shadow Generations and Sonic Rumble.

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 25, 2024. A full remaster of the original Sonic Generations, the game will also feature a brand-new campaign featuring Shadow the Hedgehog.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Sonic Rumble will be released on both iOS and Android devices this winter.

In late August, Sega fans got their first look at the upcoming live-action film Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The trailer confirmed that Keanu Reeves would be playing Shadow in the upcoming movie.

Earlier this month, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka gave his thoughts regarding a standalone Chao Garden game.

“When we talk about Chao Garden specifically, I know everyone’s like ‘I want Chao Garden, I want Chao Garden’,” Iizuka said. “But Chao Garden is a piece…it’s part of the whole Sonic Adventure series of games. It’s not a standalone game, it’s integrated into the whole Adventure series gameplay, so we can’t just break it off and make it a thing. And so it’s like, alright, well, if you’re asking for Chao Garden and Adventure 3, then that’s pretty much asking for Adventure 3.”

Fans should tune into tomorrow’s livestream to learn more about the future of everyone’s favorite blue blur.