Capcom Asks Fans What Remasters They’d Like in New Survey

Following the wildly successful launch of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster last week, Capcom has released a survey asking fans what classic game they’d like to see remastered next. Specifically, the company is talking about games with improved playability and updated graphics, not full remakes.

The provided options in the survey include Dino Crisis, Lost Planet, Devil May Cry, Power Stone, Resident Evil, Onimusha, Darkstalkers, and Okami. Additionally, Dead Rising fans are asked if they’d like to see deluxe remasters of other games in the series, a remake, or an entirely new Dead Rising entry.

In an August interview, Shinji Mikami, the creator of the Dino Crisis series, expressed his surprise at hearing that so many fans wanted a new entry to the franchise.

“The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the stuff you can do with dinosaurs, that’s been kind of really nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years,” Mikami said to Eurogamer. “So even if I were to decide to make a remake or a new version of Dino Crisis, I don’t really feel like there’s a whole lot of space for that kind of game right now, just since Monster Hunter has become such a big game. But yeah, it is surprising.”

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster was released on September 18 and is seeing stellar reviews from players and critics alike. The last game in the Dead Rising series, Dead Rising 4, was released on PC and Xbox One in 2016, with a PlayStation 4 version following in 2017. While a fifth game was being developed at Capcom Vancouver, the studio was closed in September 2018.

The series has sold over 16 million copies globally, making it Capcom’s sixth most successful IP. Looking at the series’ subreddit shows an intense desire for a Dead Rising 2 remaster.