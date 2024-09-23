Space Marine 2 Success Already Inspiring Space Marine 3

Following its release earlier this month, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been a massive hit with players, racking up over 225,000 concurrent players on launch day. It’s no surprise that the team at Saber Interactive has been permanently changed by the game and is already discussing a potential sequel, according to a new interview with IGN.

“With Space Marine 2, it really does change everything,” Saber Interactive Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits said. “During our company party, I gave a little 30-second speech and I told the whole team, this changes everything we do moving forward, from our small games like our third-party publishing games, to A Quiet Place next month. We have Toxic Command coming up with Focus soon. Everything that we do now, this changes.”

The budget for Space Marine 2 was reportedly less than half that of Doom Eternal, something shocking to many fans. The game will get new missions, modes, maps, enemies, and weapons in the coming months, as previously laid out in a roadmap from Saber.

“Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel,” Willits continued. “We’re literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future. It’s too big of a success! I know that’s an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we’ll be working on Space Marine content for a long time.”

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was released on September 9, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game managed to attract over 2 million players on release day, with over 94% of critics recommending the title.