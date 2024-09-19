Silent Hill 2 Immersion Trailer Shows You Why You Need To Play On PS5

The PlayStation 5 and PC platforms are about to receive the next major installment to the Silent Hill franchise. Silent Hill 2 will soon have a remake for players to go through. However, if you’re undecided on whether you want to pick this game up on PC or PlayStation 5, a new immersive trailer might help sway your decision.

Silent Hill 2 has a new immersion trailer that highlights some of the features you can expect when playing on the PlayStation 5. Now, at this point, I’m sure you already know what features the game trailer will highlight. The focus is mainly on the DualSense controller and its features that set it apart from the competition. Players will have the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback featured in this controller. A lightbar will also help indicate when James is hurt and could use aid.

Beyond that, the other PlayStation 5 features, like 3D audio and 4K resolution, showcase just how much you’ll be immersed in this thrilling psychological horror. If you have a PlayStation 5 and are looking for that horror game experience to play as we head into Halloween, this might be the one to get.

Of course, we imagine this will be a big seller. Konami is reviving the Silent Hill franchise, and their first big iteration in fans’ eyes would be the Silent Hill 2 remake. With that said, this game wasn’t developed in-house at Konami like the original installment. Instead, the development was handed over to Bloober Team, a studio known for immersive horror gameplay experiences. So fans are hopeful that the gameplay experience meets their expectations and that the team took great care to bring out a faithful remake of this iconic horror title.

Silent Hill 2 is set to launch on October 8, 2024. When the game is released, it will be available on both PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.