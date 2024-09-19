More Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Details Revealed

First announced at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will include career mode-style quests, from aerial firefighting and search-and-rescue missions to cropdusting and cargo transport. If that wasn’t enough, players will be able to get out of their planes to explore the world on foot. Ahead of the title’s launch next month, some more details have come to light thanks to the team at Xbox Wire.

As previously announced, the game will include an improved physics engine with smoother flight dynamics, multithreading for better performance, and improved electrical, pneumatic, fuel, and hydraulic aircraft systems and avionics. Many players will be happy to know that the game will also take up much less space than the 2020 release, as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will utilize cloud streaming.

“The very important thing is overall bandwidth consumption is way down, because you only download what you really see when you see it, and we don’t pre-download at like hundreds of gigabytes,” said Sebastian Wloch, CEO and co-founder of Asobo Studio.

“We integrated everything into the cloud, and it is all streamed and kept into a rolling cache on the hardware. You don’t have to install any new World Updates; they’re just streamed seamlessly.”

Players eager for more tiny details are in for a treat, as every mechanic found during the preflight experience will be present, including planning for weather. Additionally, as players can explore beyond the cockpit, human characters and local vehicles have been upgraded.The game will also include real-time ship tracking.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be released on November 19, 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.