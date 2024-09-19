Rumor: Resident Evil 9 To Be Featured At State of Play Event

Resident Evil fans are left in a bit of limbo right now. We had the successful Resident Evil 4 remake, and before that, Resident Evil Village. So it’s a waiting game to see what the next game will be and when Capcom will unveil it. However, a new online rumor suggests we might see Resident Evil 9 during a Sony PlayStation State of Play event next week.

Those of you who are waiting on the official confirmation of a State of Play event can start mapping out what reveals could come with it. We don’t have that official confirmation yet, but earlier today, we reported on the supposed event being set for September 24, 2024. So next week could bring some new exciting announcements and updates. That would also be an event to further showcase the power of the PlayStation 5 Pro, a console model that Sony unveiled earlier this month.

That said, thanks to a Reddit post, we’re finding out a Brazilian profile on Threads unveiled the State of Play event date before Jeff Grubb. That has gained them some traction, and they are already highlighting that this event will highlight Resident Evil 9. Of course, they stopped short of what else they knew about Resident Evil 9. Beyond that, it’s noted that at least two first parties will appear alongside Resident Evil 9’s reveal.

In previous reports online, it was suggested that Capcom was working on two remakes from the Resident Evil franchise. Although, it was said that Capcom was not as ambitious with these games as they were with Resident Evil 4’s remake. Likewise, fans might be eager to see where the next chapter takes them after wrapping up the Ethan Winters storyline in Resident Evil Village.

For now, all we can do is wait and see what the supposed State of Play event will bring. Hopefully, it will be filled with exciting new game announcements, but again, we’re left waiting for confirmation that this event is happening next week.