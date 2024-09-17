Red Dead Redemption PC Metadata Accidentally Leaked

Red Dead Redemption was a huge hit for Rockstar Games. It was an outlaw Western experience that initially had some flack before it was released into the marketplace. The developers were known for their Grand Theft Auto series, so taking a step back in time when we were firing off revolvers and riding horses left some players skeptical. But as mentioned, it was a huge deal when the game was released.

Players fell in love with the storyline, the world, and the gameplay. That game, however, was only released for the console platform. PC players were left out of the fun, which would remain until Red Dead Redemption 2. When Red Dead Redemption 2 launched, it offered another outlaw Western experience, but one set up as a prequel to the previous game. Once again, this left fans yearning for more as they followed Arthur Morgan, a man split between the life of crime he once thrived in and settling into a world quickly pushing out the lawlessness of the West.

Best of all, this game saw a PC release, and fans anticipated that the first installment would eventually come. We’re still waiting for that to happen, but a recent update on Grand Theft Auto V might indicate an announcement and release are coming soon. Tez2 on X, who has mainly focused on news regarding Rockstar Games, has found that Rockstar accidentally left some of the metadata for Red Dead Redemption for the PC when they updated their launcher.

Rockstar accidentally included the metadata for #RDR1 PC with today's launcher update too.



Steam App for RDR1 PC:https://t.co/BKGFQR1b1F https://t.co/Rd1WRoxFI5 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 17, 2024

Of course, no official announcement is available to confirm a PC port is coming. But that has left some fans anticipating an announcement sooner rather than later. This would also allow players to continue the storyline from where Red Dead Redemption left off.

Meanwhile, fans might be interested in a Red Dead Redemption PC platform, but more are keen on their next new release. Grand Theft Auto VI is in the works, but we’re left waiting for more information. All we have right now is the trailer for the initial announcement that arrived in December of last year.