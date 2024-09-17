Final Fantasy XVI Dev Asks Players to Be Well Behaved on PC

Some players are claiming that the PC port’s optimization leaves much to be desired.

Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, is asking that PC players refrain from installing or creating inappropriate or offensive mods. The title was released on PC today, September 17, after over a year as a PlayStation exclusive.

“If we said ‘It’d be great if someone made xyz,’ it might come across as a request, so I’ll avoid mentioning any specifics here,” Yoshida told PC Gamer. “The only thing I will say is that we definitely don’t want to say anything offensive or inappropriate, so please don’t make or install anything like that.”

Mods have become a part of the PC gaming experience, with Final Fantasy VII Remake boasting over 7.6 million mods on NexusMods. While some players will no doubt take Yoshida’s words to heart, it’s impossible to predict what the game’s community will come up with in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, early reports claim that the game’s PC port is somewhat poorly optimized, with some players claiming that it struggles to maintain 60FPS, even when utilizing a 4090 at 4K native resolution.

While the most recent entry in the long-running franchise has proven to be somewhat divisive in the community, an April interview with the game’s DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka revealed that the title managed to pull in tons of new fans despite its vocal detractors.

“In recent years, players of the Final Fantasy series have tended to skew towards a higher age range,” Kujiraoka said. ” However, this time there are survey results showing that more people in their teens and 20s played Final Fantasy XVI. I think this shows that, to a certain extent, we’ve achieved one of our initial goals – to have players of all ages play the latest Final Fantasy game.”

The previous title, Final Fantasy XV, also aimed to bring new fans into the fold, with the game’s opening screen reading “A Final Fantasy for fans and first-timers.”

Final Fantasy XVI was initially released in June 2023 for the PlayStation 5, with the title released for PC today, September 17.