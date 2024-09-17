Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update Adds Casual Mode, Heaps of Bug Fixes

Capcom has released a packed update for Dragon’s Dogma 2, including tons of bug fixes and adjustments as well as the introduction of Casual Mode. This helpful mode will reduce costs throughout the title, make items weigh less, add additional Portcrystals, and increase the strength of all weapons, among other helpful things.

Check out the abbreviated patch notes for the September 2024 update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 below, with complete patch notes (via Capcom) here:

Added Features and Adjustments

Adding Casual Mode. *

Reduced inn fees for staying at an inn.

Reduced price of Ferrystones.

More difficult for weight carried to become “Heavy” or “Very Heavy.”

Less Stamina expended when dashing outside of battle.

Loss gauge will not increase when selecting “Load from Last Save” after the Arisen dies.

Pawns will recover from dragonsplague without a “devastating calamity” occurring, even if the symptoms progress to a terminal stage. * You can change to Casual Mode mid-game from the Game Settings section of Options in the title menu. However, if you are already playing in Casual Mode, you will be unable to change to Normal Mode. There are some trophies or achievements you cannot unlock in this mode.



Adding a Portcrystal to Bakbattahl.

Adding “Sovran’s Crown,” “Sovran’s Plate,” and “Sovran’s Greaves” to the list of items that can be traded with the Dragonforged.

Adding variations to Pawns’ idle animations.

Adding animations for when Pawns and the Arisen start dashing.

Adding animation for when the Arisen is riding on a larger enemy that is flying at high speeds.

Making it so that the Main Pawn can be revived an infinite number of times at Forgotten Riftstones.

Adding Polski (Polish) under Display Language in the Language section of the Options menu.

Further fixes to issues around CPU overload in certain situations. ** ** Frame rates in areas with a lot of NPCs, such as town centers, should be improved. In addition, turning the graphics settings to low should further improve frame rates. Players on Steam can achieve the same results from changing their graphics settings.

Reducing frequency of crashes.

Increasing Strength for all weapons.

Reducing amount of time before stagger damage reactions can be canceled with “Defend.”

Reducing charge time for “Tusk Toss.” Also reducing timing during which the attack can be canceled while the user is unable to move after activation.

Increasing Strength and Knockdown Power for “”Riotous Fury”” and improving aiming ability on the target of the attack.

Making it so that the lock-on adjusts itself to a different nearby target if the target initially locked on to is defeated mid-attack.

Increasing amount of time an enemy is downed after being knocked down by "Shield Bash." Also increasing Knockdown Power for "Shield Bash."

Increasing aiming ability of “Blink Strike” upon activation. Also adjusting to make it easier to hit locked-on targets with this skill.

Increasing Strength, expanding attack range, improving speed of initial activation animation, and adjusting timing of attack hits for “Compass Slash.”

Increasing Strength and Knockdown Power and expanding attack range for “Airward Slash.” Also intensifying damage reactions for smaller enemies hit by this skill.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Modifications and Fixes

Player

Fixing issue where, after readying and firing the magickal bow as the Magick Archer vocation, readying the bow again resulted in awkward camera movement.

Fixing issue where, when playing as the Warfarer vocation, redoing an enchantment and then using “Rearmament” resulted in the enchantment remaining even after its effect duration had ended.

Fixing issue where changes to Button Mapping settings weren’t reflected for the Draw Bowstring control for ballistae.

Fixing issue where pressing “next” during a normal conversation caused the Arisen to perform an action at the same time.

Fixing issue where the Arisen couldn’t be revived after falling in a river at certain points.

Fixing issue where the Arisen could clip through coffins and get stuck.

Fixing issue where walking caused Stamina to start recovering more quickly than standing still.

Fixing issue where falling into certain oxcarts with bonnets wouldn’t trigger the nullified damage animation.

Fixing issue where the Arisen could fail to cling to a target when using “Gouging Skewer” from a height.

Fixing issue where the Arisen could become stuck while conjuring decoys as the Trickster vocation.

Fixing issues where the Arisen could become frozen in place.

Fixing issue where blocks of ice created by “Frigor” would float in mid-air.

Pawns

Fixing issue where dismissing Pawns inside the rift and then immediately accessing the Riftstone of Remembrance caused dismissed Pawns who were not in the rift to appear on the “Pawns in the Rift” list.

Fixing issue where Pawns of the Archer vocation would behave strangely when firing special arrows.

Fixing issue where actions could be canceled for Pawns with reduced Health.

Fixing issue where the Main Pawn’s eyeshadow wasn’t applied in the worlds of other Arisen who hired them.

Fixing issue where Pawns became immobile during the Talos battle.

Fixing issue where Pawns given the “Go!” command wouldn’t gather items.

Fixing issue where Pawns of the Warrior vocation would cease attacking.

Fixing issue where Pawns launched into the air with “Springboard” couldn’t climb walls that they should have been able to climb.

Fixing issue where using the “To me!” command after a Pawn offered guidance resulted in the Pawn not guiding the player correctly, even if the player used the “Go!” command.

Fixing issue where Pawns of the Mage vocation would unnaturally loop the same animation.

Fixing issue where “Maelstrom” spells cast by Pawns would diverge from the enemy’s location.

Fixing issue where Pawns controlled by drakes would react with dialogue describing their fellow pawns being controlled.

Fixing issue where Pawns couldn’t evade stout undead explosion attacks.

Fixing issue where Pawns wouldn’t assist when the Arisen was possessed by a phantom.

Fixing issue in second and subsequent playthroughs, where Pawns would guide the Arisen to treasure chests that had already been opened.

Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances.

NPCs

Fixing issue where Cliodhna would freeze in place after climbing a ladder.

Fixing display issues with Taliesin’s hands.

Fixing issue where UI for switching between Pinpoint Volley and Rivet Shot was displayed when Cliodhna used “Conversion.”

Fixing issue where Taliesin used dialogue that didn’t match the situation after certain quests were completed.

[Steam]

Fixing issue where enabling DLSS FRAME GENERATION caused a temporary lag when exiting the Pause Menu.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was released on March 22 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Despite some complaints, the game drew in over 200,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch, becoming one of the biggest launches of the year and one of the most successful day-one releases for Capcom to date. The game has sold over 3 million copies.