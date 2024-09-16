New Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundles Are Coming

There is a lot of attention on Nintendo right now. We just saw the PlayStation 5 Pro unveiled to the masses, and now we’re ready for that next hardware reveal. It’s anticipated that Nintendo will be the next company to highlight the next big console reveal. But before they do, it seems Nintendo is pushing out a few more bundles of the Nintendo Switch.

We can’t fault Nintendo for trying to squeeze the last bit of money out of their Nintendo Switch platform. We’re approaching the holiday season soon enough, and we don’t have that next console release unveiled quite yet. However, there were rumors that Nintendo was going to release new bundles for the Switch platform. That would ultimately incentivize some consumers to pick the console with a packed game if they have yet to do so.

Today, thanks to a report from Nintendo Everything, we’re learning that two bundles are coming to North America. One is a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, which will be available for both the standard Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Both will include the game, as mentioned, but also a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

This membership will grant you access to online multiplayer and the various NES, SNES, and Game Boy games. That said, those interested will find the bundles will launch sometime in the fall for North America. Additionally, you’ll find that the standard Nintendo Switch bundle will run $299.99, while the OLED model will set you back $349.99. Again, we’re anticipating the next console release announcement from Nintendo, which might prompt some more deals to emerge for the Nintendo Switch platform and games.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been one of the more popular games on the Nintendo Switch. While initially released for the Wii U, Nintendo brought this game back out with some new exclusive content. They have since added DLC which included more circuits and characters. For those interested, you can find a trailer for the game embedded below.