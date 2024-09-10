Five New Nintendo Switch Bundles Reportedly Coming To Europe!

While it’s true that The Big N is starting to wind down the production and push for its current console, that doesn’t mean that it’ll go out with a whimper. On the contrary, Nintendo is doing all it can to ensure that the Switch goes out on a high note and that gamers will want to play it until the next system drops. To that end, the publisher is attempting to appeal to those who have still not gotten the platform, regardless of whatever weird reasons they haven’t, and some Nintendo Switch Bundles are one of the ways they’re trying to appeal to those gamers!

The bundles have been a big part of Nintendo’s long-game with the Switch since launch, as they’ve been using various titles and “perks” to try and lure people in to get one so they can save money and get right to the gaming. According to DeaLabs, there are not one, not two, but FIVE Nintendo Switch Bundles coming to Europe soon, and are stated to be announced sometime this week.

Of the five bundles, two of them are for the Nintendo Switch Lite version and will come bundled with certain titles, but they haven’t been made known yet. One bundle is for the Switch OLED model and will come with a special download code for Super Mario Bros Wonder, alongside a free three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online! There’s another OLED bundle allegedly coming, but its full contents aren’t known yet.

Finally, there’s the “Nintendo Switch Sports Pack,” which will have the titular game installed on the standard Nintendo Switch, and it’ll come with a year of Nintendo Switch Online! The prices of these bundles are stated to range from 219 Euros to 349 Euros. So, if you’re in Europe and you want to jump on the Switch bandwagon before the next console drops, this might be the bundle set that brings you in!

If you’re wondering why Nintendo would be doing this kind of “bundle push” for the Switch, it’s honestly all about math. You see, the Switch is REALLY close to becoming the all-time console sales leader. The disputed number of PS2 lifetime sales aside, the Switch is the No.2 platform ever, and they want to be number one. Given that we know the Switch 2 won’t arrive until at least April 2025, that means The Big N has several months to make one last push to try and cement itself at the top.