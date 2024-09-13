Insomniac Games New Job Posting Has Fans Speculating Spider-Man 3 Is In Development

It’s not farfetched to think Insomniac Games plans to work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. The video games released under this banner did incredibly well, and we’re sure the next installment will have quite a few fans eager to web-swing around New York City all over again. But we’re waiting for that official reveal to come out. It might be a good while before that happens, but a job posting might have at least hinted that a new game is currently in the works.

Thanks to Tech4Gamers, we’re discovering that a new job posting at Insomniac Games is centered around a couple of key components that make up a Marvel’s Spider-Man game. For instance, the posting is asking for a Senior Gameplay Animator who will be able to work on a hero traversal, combat, boss, and open-world animations. That sounds an awful lot like what makes a Spider-Man game to me!

Of course, the job posting doesn’t indicate just what the title IP is based on. However, again, with the popularity of how well Marvel’s Spider-Man did for Sony, it’s all but guaranteed that a new game will be coming our way. That said, it’s not likely to be hitting the marketplace anytime soon, as we already know the studio is working on Marvel’s Wolverine next.

After a series of leaks due to an attack on Insomniac Games, fans were given some insights into what the studio is planning on. But that could have all changed drastically since these internal documents and materials hit the web. An example is a new rumor suggests that the leaked Ratchet & Clank game is actually scrapped now. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what the studio will be working to deliver next after Marvel’s Wolverine. But at this rate, whatever that game might be, it could be aiming at a launch for the next-generation PlayStation console.