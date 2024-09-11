Rumor: Insomniac Games Killed Off Leaked Ratchet & Clank Game

Ratchet & Clank is a beloved platformer IP from Sony, and fans who were hopeful a new release would come might want to temper those expectations. Insomniac Games has released quite a few iconic game installments for this franchise, and it wasn’t too long ago that we saw the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. But that might be the last installment for a long time.

I’m sure you can recall the big ransomware attack that Insomniac Games went through last year. They found countless materials compromised, including employee information and the various video game projects in the works or planned out. One of those game projects was a new Ratchet & Clank game, but that might not be the case anymore. Thanks to a report from Twisted Voxel, we’re learning of a Twitch streamer who made a claim that developers had internally decided to drop the project.

The report stems back to Twitch streamer Xem92, who noted that they had spoken to a developer who is in the know about what’s happening at Insomniac Games. During their conversation, the topic of the breach came up, and the leaked Ratchet & Clank game that was scheduled for 2029 was killed off. It’s believed that this might have been done to put more of their resources into the Marvel projects being worked on at the studio.

Insomniac Games did very well with Marvel’s Spider-Man line of video games, and their next release is Marvel’s Wolverine. We haven’t seen much of this game officially. However, the studio has witnessed several internal materials and gameplay footage from a development build leak online. So, fans have gotten an early look at what to expect with this game.

Meanwhile, it’s hopeful that Insomniac Games will return soon to deliver another fun Ratchet & Clank installment. Of course, this is all rumored right now, as nothing official has come out regarding this IP. We’ll just have to wait and see if this IP shows any new signs of life after developers get Marvel’s Wolverine out the door and into the hands of players.