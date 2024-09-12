Warhammer 40K Space Marine Gets Huge Discount On Steam Following Sequel’s Debut

It’s not an uncommon thing in gaming for someone to witness a franchise for the first time via a sequel or later entry and then attempt to “catch up” on the franchise by buying past titles at a discount. Timing is everything, especially in the gaming industry. For example, you might recall that a game recently released featuring some Space Marines of a certain universe, and it’s already done incredibly well. In fact, it’s sold so well that it’s already outsold all previous entries in the entire franchise via its launch on Steam! So, if you want to get Warhammer 40K Space Marine, the original one, now is the time.

We’re not just saying that due to the sequels’ popularity, for that would be us shilling versus telling you a news story. Instead, we’re talking about how the “Anniversary Edition” of Warhammer 40K Space Marineis 75% off on Steam right now!

That means that the once $60 title is just $15. That’s not just a bargain; that’s a steal! Not that the Space Marines want you to steal anything, but how are they going to stop you when you’re the one controlling them? Exactly. Anyway, with the anniversary edition, you’ll not only get the main game but all the additional content that was added after the game’s release in 2011. Trust us; a lot was added. Plus, they threw in some new things to make you really enjoy it.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

For those who don’t know the story of the original game, you’ll play Captain Titus, who is tasked with protecting one of humanity’s great planetary forges from being taken over by an ork horde. That wouldn’t sound like a challenge to an “ultramarine,” except that this horde has millions of orks within it, and they’re swarming over the planet!

That means that you’ll need to use your incredible weaponry and training to the fullest to wipe them out and do right by your Emperor! The game is meant to be an action spectacle and gives you intense battles to enjoy while also letting your weapons “do the talking for you” by crushing enemies left and right with precision and deadly force.

You can also play the game with friends, which is continued in the sequel, to ensure that your ultramarine squad stands tall against the darkness.

It’s unclear how long this sale will go on. So, if you want this game, don’t miss out on the opportunity before you! Then, if you like it, go and grab the sequel!