The Crew Motorfest and The Crew 2 to Get Offline Modes

Following increased fan demand, Ubisoft has announced plans to implement offline modes for both The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. The announcement was made during a Crew Motorfest showcase, and the developers at Ivory Tower have also published a roadmap for Year 2 of the 2023 title.

“We want to acknowledge that some of you voiced concern about the access to The Crew games,” said Stéphane Beley, senior creative director of the franchise. The original 2014 title The Crew was delisted last year and subsequently taken offline in April, rendering it completely unplayable.

“Today, we want to express our commitment to the future of The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. We are currently exploring different solutions, and can confirm an offline mode to ensure long-term access to both titles.”

On November 6, the map in The Crew Motorfest will increase in size by fifty percent, as all players will gain access to the entire island of Maui for free. “Maui will be seamlessly integrated into the game world, meaning you’ll be able to travel between the two islands by sea, by air, or by land via a connecting bridge, all without any loading screens,” the new roadmap reads.

Season 5 will see the addition of Made in Japan Volume 2, which will add neon-filled races, events, and locations.

The Crew 2 was released in 2018 as an online-only title for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Its sequel, The Crew Motorfest, was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in September 2023.