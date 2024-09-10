Dragon Age: The Veilguard Details Robust Photo Mode

In a new IGN exclusive, fans are getting their first look at photo mode in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, marking the first time a game in the series will include this fan-favorite feature. As players make their way across new areas in Thedas along with a novel collection of companions, they will have plenty of chances to capture the sweeping landscapes and each character’s good side.

Some features found in The Veilguard’s photo mode include:

Free-roaming camera, tilt, focal length, and lens distortion

Depth of Field

Auto Focus

Distance

F-Stop, which lets you control the lighting

Vignette mode, which darkens the edge of the screen and gives it a more cinematic look

Bloom strength

Saturation, brightness, and contrast

The ability to hide the player, the party, enemies, or NPCs

The game’s director, Corinne Busche, credits Mass Effect: Legendary Edition producer Brenon Holmes for the mode’s inclusion in the newest Dragon Age title.

“Not only did he drive this feature, he did a lot of the work to support it,” Busche said. “What I really like is the tab that lets you hide various characters. So hide character, hide party, hide enemies, hide NPCs. You can really curate the shot to your liking…You might be mid-fight with a dragon, but there’s a character in the way, so you can clear them out.”

An eight-part narrative podcast series, Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance, is currently ongoing ahead of the title’s release. Each episode will introduce players to the game’s cast of companion characters. In July, it was announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard would include over 140,000 lines of dialogue, up from the already impressive 88,000 lines found in Inquisition. The RPG will also include over 700 individual characters.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on October 31, 2024, almost a decade after the release of the last game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition.