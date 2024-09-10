A PlayStation Vita Successor Leak Gained A Little More Interest Today

There is never a shortage of rumors, leaks, and speculation about what is coming into the video game industry’s marketplace. When a leaker’s report proves true, it can lead to more interest in reading about what else they had previously stated. That is what’s currently happening online with a PlayStation Vita successor report from earlier this year.

As you are likely fully aware, Sony just unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro. We have seen constant rumors and reports on this console for a long time now. But it was yesterday that Sony confirmed they would be holding a special technical hardware presentation today. We got our first look and details on the PlayStation 5 Pro during this showcase. But we’re not talking about the PlayStation 5 Pro here; this rumor is all about Sony’s handheld lineup.

Thanks to a report from The Gamer, we’re getting a good reminder of a past report made by Moore’s Law Is Dead. The YouTuber took to the internet earlier this year to offer a breakdown of some leaks he’d heard of for the PlayStation 5 Pro. Now that the console is real, people are looking at another comment made in that video, which was about a new PlayStation handheld. According to the YouTube video, AMD is actively working on this device for Sony.

At the time, there weren’t any design decisions, and it wasn’t even fully certain if the device would come out into the marketplace. Digging into the rumors, Moore’s Law Is Dead noted that this new device would seemingly run the PlayStation 4 lineup natively with access to PlayStation 5 games if developers patched a compatible version. However, they went on to say that Sony is a few years away from actually even preparing for this handheld release, and as a result, this could be worked into the PlayStation 6 lineup.

If true, this portable device could take a page from Nintendo’s playbook with how they handled the Switch platform. Players could potentially get a portable device that would run the latest-generation games from Sony, albeit at a lower resolution or performance. Moore’s Law Is Dead compared it to how Xbox currently offers a Series S model with lower performance than the Series X.

This would also eliminate the PlayStation Vita successor running on its own set of developed games. Instead, that would open up the ability to play digital games both on a dedicated console and this portable hybrid. But again, this is just a rumor right now. Even Moore’s Law Is Dead notes that this device might not come to fruition.

Regardless, there’s a little more interest in this rumor now that we have an official PlayStation 5 Pro announcement. Perhaps we’ll get some new murmurings about this piece of hardware over the next year.