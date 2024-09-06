Little Nightmares III Unveils Five Minutes of Gameplay Footage

Bandai Namco has released five minutes of footage from next year’s Little Nightmares III, complete with commentary. Fans of the series can learn more about the upcoming game’s setting, characters, and premise.

Check out five minutes of commented Little Nightmares III gameplay in The Necropolis below:

Little Nightmares III will take place in a 2.5D world and will follow two new child protagonists, Low and Alone, as they navigate through The Nowhere to escape impending doom.

Unlike the previous two titles, players can now go solo alongside an AI companion or play with a friend in online co-op. Players will be able to invite people from their friend list, even if they are playing on two different console generations. For example, friends on a PlayStation 4 and a PlayStation 5 will be able to play together, as well as friends on an Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Multiple save slots will be included.

Additionally, the game will implement the Friends Pass feature, allowing owners of Little Nightmares III to play with a friend who doesn’t also own the game. While voice chat won’t be available, players will be able to call other players over in-game using a dedicated button. Thankfully, a hand-holding button will be implemented, helping with the title’s spookier moments.

In May, developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco announced that Little Nightmares III was no longer coming in 2024. The title will now be released in 2025 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.