Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 Changes Revealed

If you’re a fan of the Call of Duty franchise, then you might have been playing the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Today, we’re preparing for the second weekend’s open beta unlock, which should bring an influx of players enjoying the game for the next few days. But there are going to be some changes, which Treyarch Studios made note of on the official Call of Duty blog.

Those of you enjoying the open beta will find that the second weekend will increase players’ ability to level up. The new level cap is set for thirty, which brings in some new content. It’s noted that players will gain access to new weapons, scorestreaks, perks, equipment, and beta rewards if they’re interested in gunning away through the competition this weekend.

In a series of posts on X, Treyarch Studios unveiled a few aspects that players can keep in mind for this second weekend. For instance, you will gain access to the 6v6 map, Babylon. New scorestreaks are also available, such as the Interceptors at level 22. This will send off two jets that will eliminate the various other scorestreaks players might have activated.

We’re raising the Level Cap to 30 in Weekend 2 for access to new weapons, Scorestreaks, Perks, Equipment, and Beta rewards.



Likewise, you’ll find new weapons available at various levels, like the new DM-10 semi-automatic Marksman Rifle at level 25 or the Combat Axe at level 24. Those of you who manage to get to level 29 will get the Chopper Gunner, with level 30 finally granting you access to the all-new Tanto .22 full-auto SMG. We’ll list out all the new unlocks below as they are covered on the Call of Duty website.

New Level Unlocks

Level Cap increased to 30. New content available to unlock: Level 21: Blast Trap (Lethal Equipment) Scavenger (Perk – Enforcer) Level 22: Interceptors (Scorestreak) Fast Hands (Perk – Strategist) Level 23: Sleeper Agent (Field Upgrade) Cold-Blooded (Perk – Recon) Level 24: Combat Axe (Lethal Equipment) Tac Mask (Perk – Strategist) Level 25: DM-10 (Marksman Rifle) Level 26: Gunfighter (Wildcard) Forward Intel (Perk – Recon) Level 27: Gearhead (Perk – Strategist) Level 28: Decoy (Tactical Equipment) Ninja (Perk – Recon) Level 29: Chopper Gunner (Scorestreak) Level 30: Tanto .22 (SMG)



Beyond the new gear, some adjustments were made from the first weekend, including weapon swap speeds to even movement speeds. Weapons were also adjusted, so you should notice that from the previous weekend’s beta. You can read the full breakdown of what tweaks were made and new content coming our way from the Call of Duty patch notes right here.

As for when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches officially, you can mark down your calendar for October 25, 2024. When that date arrives, you will find the game available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.