Once Human Devs Announce Changes in Response to Feedback

The free-to-play multiplayer survival game Once Human has continued to bring in new players since its July release. However, many members of the game’s community believe that the game needs some serious improvements, and the dev team is responding to these comments with some new additions and changes.

“Since the start of Season 2, we’ve received a lot of feedback,” a statement on the game’s official Discord reads. “Some of it has been quite demoralizing, but what’s important is that it’s made us aware of how your experience has been affected by the changes we’ve made. We want to discuss some of these issues today.

We value your opinions and hope that we’ll be able to fulfill all of your requests in future updates. Our development team is making optimizations in response to two major issues that players have raised, which we’d like your feedback on as well.”

Players can expect a new blueprint conversion feature going forward, adding the ability to swap the rating between two unlocked blueprints. Additionally, the developers at Starry Studio acknowledged player frustration with the game’s scenario tags.

“Some players expressed that certain tags were designed poorly, while others complained of having too few scenario servers with high-difficulty tags. Players tended to have conflicting opinions on the ideal number of servers per tag and the pace at which they should be opened,” a comment reads.

Developed by Starry Studio, Once Human was released on July 9 for PC. It is also available on iOS and Android devices.