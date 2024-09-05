Star Wars Outlaws Dev Disappointed with Game’s Review Scores

The title currently has scores in the high 70s on Metacritic.

Julian Gerighty, the creative director of the new open-world action-adventure title Star Wars Outlaws, is frustrated with the game’s critical reception. In a new interview with GamesRadar, Gerighty implied that he wished the scores could be just a tad higher.

“I’m a little disappointed with the Metacritic; Of course, recognition from press and critics is very important to us, but players are really connecting with what we did,” he said. He continued, explaining that there was still a “level of pride, happiness, and sense of accomplishment” amongst the dev team.

“This will be a game that millions of people are going to play for years and years, and we’re never going to stop improving it,” he continued. “Well, that’s a lie, we’ll probably stop improving it, but today my mind is not on stopping improving it.”

Set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Outlaws follows Nix and ND-5 as the Galactic Empire gets closer to taking down the Rebel Alliance.

“Honestly, it’s brought me so much joy to see the incredible images being captured and shared, Gerighty said. “And I think that’s proof positive that this is an experience like no other Star Wars experience before, that lets you step into this world and enjoy some virtual tourism.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Ubisoft’s share price had dropped to its lowest level since around 2015 following the game’s release. It was expected that the open-world adventure title would reach 7.5 million sales by the end of March 2025, but Ubisoft has now lowered this number to 5.5 million.

“Star Wars Outlaws has struggled to meet our sales expectations despite positive critical reviews,” said JP Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven.

The game was released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on August 30, 2024.