PlayStation 30th Anniversary Plans Teased by Sony

In a new post to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed some early details about the upcoming 30th anniversary of PlayStation, including some of the events scheduled to take place. The original PlayStation console officially went on sale on December 3, 1994.

“As we celebrate this Friday’s upcoming release of Astro Bot, Team Asobi’s tribute to 30 years of iconic PlayStation characters, stories, and magical moments, we want to thank you for the love and passion you’ve shown for PlayStation,” the post begins. “Your enduring support has made these past three decades possible.”

Speaking of Astro Bot, the post teases a 30th-anniversary photo opportunity located in the upcoming game’s central hub that can be seen below.

Sony also teased My First Gran Turismo, a free trial version of the racing game designed to attract new players to Gran Turismo 7. The trial will include some of the most popular tracks, cars, and events found in the game, and will be made available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

From October to January, Sony Music will release a set of digital soundtracks from fan-favorite franchises on Spotify. A PlayStation 30th Anniversary playlist has also already been released on the music streaming service. These will also be available to purchase on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and other retailers, and will include:

God of War

God of War II

God of War: Ghosts of Sparta

Twisted Metal

Starhawk

Warhawk

Unit 13

Sony also teased a new board game and tactile experiences, along with a free online multiplayer weekend on September 21 and 22. This weekend will also see a series of PlayStation 5 esports tournaments, featuring titles like NBA 2K24, NBA 2K25, Madden NFL 24, MLB The Show 24, EA UFC 5, Tekken 8, and Guilty Gear: Strive. Winners will receive a special 30th anniversary-themed avatar and other game-specific prizes.