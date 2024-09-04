Silent Hill 2 Team Confirms Players Can Toggle UI & Showcases New 90’s Filter

We waited years for Konami to make its grand return to the Silent Hill franchise, and their biggest release is a remake. While not being developed internally, Silent Hill 2 is coming, and it was handled by the folks over at Bloober Team. We have to wait a little while longer to get our hands on it to see how they did with this survival horror classic. But the one aspect that some players might be thrilled about is a means of toggling the UI.

If you prefer a more immersive experience, you might be interested in this latest announcement. Bloober Team hasn’t been offering too much about Silent Hill 2. It’s been made clear marketing is handled on Konami’s side of things. But the studio released a new post and video clip for the game on their X account. This latest video confirms that players will have the ability to toggle the UI on or off. So, if you were not thrilled about the various on-screen displays or attacks flooding the screen, then you can turn this off.

Without UI, player guidance will naturally be directed by the game’s visuals, sound effects, and James's behavior.



He will glance towards important spots and have different animations and facial expressions during wounded states. — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) September 4, 2024

We don’t know just how much control we’ll have with the UI. So we’re unsure if there are specific aspects we can turn off or if it’s an all-or-nothing setup. But with the UI turned off, the Bloober Team stated that players would have to use the visual and sound effects for cues. This includes James looking over at an enemy as he runs down a street. We are also curious whether James’s appearance will change to indicate his health level or if we’ll need to check on this periodically within the menus.

Furthermore, a new filter is being added to the game. Bloober Team is calling this a 90s filter, which will offer a grain effect, color correction, and screen adjustments to give players a more old-school gameplay experience.

Silent Hill 2 will launch on PC and PlayStation 5 on October 8, 2024.