Dragon Age: The Veilguard Shows 22 Minutes of Gameplay

Some fans aren’t happy about the spoilers, so we’ll leave them out.

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard this Halloween, IGN is highlighting the game throughout September. To kick things off, a 22-minute-long gameplay video featuring commentary from BioWare developers was posted to the publication’s official YouTube channel. Be warned – some spoilers are mentioned in the footage.

The footage shows off the Lighthouse, which will serve as the base of operations for Rook and their companions. Each member of the party has their own unique space, and like past games in the franchise, players will spend plenty of time getting to know these unique characters.

Also heavily shown is the Crossroads, which players will spend a lot of time traveling through as they go from area to area on the map.

“It’s also a space that has at one point served as Solas’s main base of operations and training ground for his rebellion against the Elven Gods, so as you go through it, you’re going to find fragments of the past, things that Solas had done previously that are going to give you a bit of insight into Solas as a character but also into the Elven Gods and their motivations,” the game’s creative director John Epler explains.

Previous games in the fantasy franchise have allowed players to import their past decisions and world states. In that sense, Dragon Age has never had one definitive canon–though it seems that The Veilguard is being more blunt about this fact.

“I don’t think there really is a canon state of the world,” Epler said in a July interview. “I do think there are some more interesting ones, I’m always a fan of the most chaotic and strange paths through the game, but no, there’s no canon. Choose your own path, choose your own adventure, and choose your own consequences,” says Barlow. “I’m excited to see what people do.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this fall. No exact release date has been confirmed.