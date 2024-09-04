Fantansian Neo Dimension Gets Special Hand-On Look

Life in the video game industry isn’t always the “straight path” that many people would expect it to be. In the case of Hironobu Sakaguchi, he is the creator of one of the most legendary RPG franchises ever. So, you’d think he’d stay with Square Enix and ensure that his franchise endured and that he could keep making games with them. Instead, he left to go do his own thing and create new RPG experiences. In 2021, he created Fantansian Neo Dimension for mobile systems, and it was well received. Now, in 2024, he’s bringing that game to the console, and many are excited about it.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, they did a hands-on impression of the game and noted how the PS5 version had various improvements over the mobile one:

“Fantasian Neo Dimension brings several exciting upgrades with its release on PS5. The most noticeable is the stunning 4K resolution, which makes every detail of the meticulously crafted world pop with breathtaking clarity. Another welcome addition is the dual-language voice acting. Whether you prefer the authenticity of Japanese dialogue or the accessibility of English, Fantasian Neo Dimension offers a fully voiced experience that brings its cast to life. Finally, the addition of an easier difficulty option means those who are new to the genre will get an easier time going through the title despite its classic JRPG difficulty.”

While some of this may seem like “standard fare” for a game coming to console from a phone, it is always nice to hear that they’re not skimping out on the things that can make the title even better, especially when they have a platform that they can do even more things with.

The report also notes that in the game, you can choose the soundtrack you listen to as you play! While the title does have tracks from a certain legendary composer, you can also listen to tracks from Sakaguchi’s old franchise! Plus, you can even do a “random” option; that way, you never know what’s being played and can just enjoy the flow of the music whenever it drops.

The blog also praised how the game looks:

“The game’s world is built entirely from hand-crafted dioramas, which have been digitally recreated using drones equipped with 3D scanning technology. This meticulous process resulted in over 150 dioramas that form the game’s various environments, each one brimming with hand painted details.”

You can read the full blog for the full report, but it appears that this game will be a worthy one when it drops on consoles.