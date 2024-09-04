Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off Sektor Gameplay in New Trailer

Back in July, NetherRealms and Warner Bros. Games announced the Khaos Reigns expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, which will include new story chapters along with Kombat Pack 2. Set to release on September 24, fans are gearing up for more intense battles, and to get the party started, a new gameplay trailer for Sektor has been revealed.

Check out Sektor’s gameplay below (courtesy of Gematsu):

“In Fire God Liu Kang’s New Era, Sektor grew up immersed in Lin Kuei culture—her father was its master armorer, and her mother was a leading warrior. This vast knowledge of weaponry and formidable martial skills passed down from her parents make Sektor a kombatant like no other,” the character’s bio reads.

“Sensing a kindred spirit, Sub-Zero shared with her his grand vision for the Lin Kuei’s future and chose her to become his most trusted lieutenant. Now Sektor will force the Lin Kuei to evolve and those who cannot change will be eliminated.”

In the trailer, players can see Sektor’s usage of unique weaponry, including flameflowers and missile strikes. Additionally, the character can hover, and her finishing move allows her to transform into a rhino to demolish her defeated opponents.

“With Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, we’re looking forward to an exciting second year of content that will continue the cinematic story, add more fighters, and bring back popular game features,” said series co-creator Ed Boon. “The expansion marks the long-awaited return of Animalities, which will be a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 players and a token of appreciation for our amazing community.”

Mortal Kombat 1 was released on September 19, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S and has sold over 3 million copies. The game is a sequel to the 2019 title Mortal Kombat 11 and takes place in an entirely new timeline.