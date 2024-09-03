Tekken 8 Releases Patch 1.07, Brings Useful Bug Fixes

It’s not a massive update, but it is a helpful one.

Bandai Namco has released Version 1.07 of Tekken 8, with the new patch bringing some needed bug fixes and stabilization.

While not a particularly large update, players can expect damage reductions for both Dragunov and Nina, with other characters getting adjustments including Azucena, Bryan, Eddy, Feng, Hwoarang, Jack-8, Kazuya, King, Kuma, Panda, Lars, Leo, Lidia, Raven, Shaheen, Steve, and Yoshimitsu.

As expected, replays from the previous version of the game have been made obsolete by the new update.

Check out the abridged patch notes for Tekken 8 Version 1.07 below, with all balance adjustments found on the official website here:

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP New costume packs ‘Hibiscus Pack’ and ‘The Wildfire Pack’ will be available for each playable characters. Avatar customization items ‘Summer Set’ One free character customization items ‘Hook-and-Loop Sneakers’

Feature improvements and bug fixes Added “TEKKEN BALL REPLAYS” under “ONLINE REPLAY.”



Replays can now be viewed for online matches of “TEKKEN BALL” played in the “BEACH AREA” of the “TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE.”

“TEKKEN BALL REPLAYS” can be accessed from “ONLINE REPLAY.”

Your own “TEKKEN BALL” online match replays can also be viewed from “MY REPLAY & TIPS.” *Please note that various TIPS will not be displayed.

Other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes are implemented.

The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.

‘DOWNLOADED REPLAYS’, ‘MY REPLAY & TIPS’: Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.

‘ONLINE REPLAY’: Replay data from before the update will be deleted.

‘SUPER GHOST BATTLE’, ‘GHOST MATCH’: Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.

In April, players spoke out against Tekken 8‘s Tekken Fight Pass. The slew of microtransactions introduced after fans spent $70 on the base game has many feeling as though they were catfished, now pressured to spend real money on new outfits and other in-game accessories.

Tekken 8 was initially released on January 26, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.