Tekken 8 Releases Patch 1.07, Brings Useful Bug Fixes

Bandai Namco has released Version 1.07 of Tekken 8, with the new patch bringing some needed bug fixes and stabilization.
While not a particularly large update, players can expect damage reductions for both Dragunov and Nina, with other characters getting adjustments including Azucena, Bryan, Eddy, Feng, Hwoarang, Jack-8, Kazuya, King, Kuma, Panda, Lars, Leo, Lidia, Raven, Shaheen, Steve, and Yoshimitsu.
As expected, replays from the previous version of the game have been made obsolete by the new update.
Check out the abridged patch notes for Tekken 8 Version 1.07 below, with all balance adjustments found on the official website here:
Update Details
- New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP
- New costume packs ‘Hibiscus Pack’ and ‘The Wildfire Pack’ will be available for each playable characters.
- Avatar customization items ‘Summer Set’
- One free character customization items ‘Hook-and-Loop Sneakers’
- Feature improvements and bug fixes
- Added “TEKKEN BALL REPLAYS” under “ONLINE REPLAY.”
- Replays can now be viewed for online matches of “TEKKEN BALL” played in the “BEACH AREA” of the “TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE.”
- “TEKKEN BALL REPLAYS” can be accessed from “ONLINE REPLAY.”
- Your own “TEKKEN BALL” online match replays can also be viewed from “MY REPLAY & TIPS.” *Please note that various TIPS will not be displayed.
- Other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes are implemented.
Scope of Update
The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.
- ‘DOWNLOADED REPLAYS’, ‘MY REPLAY & TIPS’: Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.
- ‘ONLINE REPLAY’: Replay data from before the update will be deleted.
- ‘SUPER GHOST BATTLE’, ‘GHOST MATCH’: Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.
In April, players spoke out against Tekken 8‘s Tekken Fight Pass. The slew of microtransactions introduced after fans spent $70 on the base game has many feeling as though they were catfished, now pressured to spend real money on new outfits and other in-game accessories.
Tekken 8 was initially released on January 26, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.