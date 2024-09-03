Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Coming to Xbox One

According to Capcom, both Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will be coming to Xbox One after all. In an update posted to X, the developer confirmed that technical discussions with Microsoft had come to an end, with Xbox One versions of the games set to launch sometime in 2025.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 12, with a physical edition following for consoles on November 22. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is also coming to Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2025.

Players picking up Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics can look forward to playing the following titles:

X-Men Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes

The Punisher

Additionally, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will include:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

The remastered and highly customizable titles will include online gameplay, featuring rollback netcode for a more stable experience. Training mode will be included across all titles, mid-game saves will be implemented, and 14 languages will be supported at launch. Fans can also enjoy behind-the-scenes content, including art and music galleries, design documents, and more.