Enotria: The Last Song Was Indefinitely Delayed For Xbox Players

If you were looking to get your hands on Enotria: The Last Song on the Xbox Series X/S, then you’re out of luck. The video game was just unveiled to be delayed. Unfortunately, this announcement didn’t come with any indication as to when the game might make its way onto the platform. This also comes just weeks away from the official release of the game.

Developers are working to ensure this upcoming title of theirs makes it out into the marketplace. But it won’t come to all intended platforms. Instead, the developers had taken to their website to unveil that there were issues to ensure the game would run as intended on the Xbox platform. Without getting into the details, it’s only stated that despite the development team’s best efforts, they had to delay the Xbox version of the game indefinitely. This comes as a huge disappointment for the studio, and as it stands, it looks like players interested in the game will need to use either a PC or the PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, at this time, we have to announce an indefinite delay of the Xbox version. We understand how disappointing this news is to the Xbox community. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the hard work of our dedicated team, we’ve encountered challenges that have delayed our release on the Xbox platform. We want to emphasize that this is not a decision we’ve made lightly. – Jyamma Games

This wasn’t the only shred of news from the post. It was also unveiled that Enotria: The Last Song would also find a physical launch on the PlayStation 5. There will apparently be more than one edition of the game, and its release will be unveiled in a few months. Instead, those who want to play the game will have to purchase the game digitally.

Currently, Enotria: The Last Song is set to launch on September 19, 2024, but again only for the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the game embedded below. Likewise, you’ll find that the Xbox Series S was recently commented on by Funcom as being a challenge for optimization for their own upcoming release.