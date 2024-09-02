Dune Awakening Will Be Tough To Optimize For Xbox Series S Says Funcom

The latest generation of Xbox consoles has both found success. Those who are fine without having as much power were able to dive into the latest generation of gaming with the Xbox Series S. However, we’ve heard from countless developers that it’s a chore to get some games to run on the console. The latest to discuss their Xbox Series S woes is Funcom, which is working on Dune Awakening.

VG247 recently published an interview they had with Scott Junior, the chief product officer at Funcom. During their conversation at Gamescom, it was unveiled that Dune Awakening will be a challenge to optimize for the Xbox Series S. Scott Junior noted that they specifically decided to work on the game for the PC first to iron out some of the optimizations. But then that would eventually lead toward the console platforms, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Xbox Series S ends up having a title release dialed way back to ensure gameplay runs smoothly.

So, it’s one of the reasons we’re coming out on PC first. There’s a lot of optimisations we need to do before we release on the Xbox. But yeah, Xbox Series S is a challenge. – Scott Junior

With that said, there is still a lot of work going into Dune Awakening. VG247 reported that the development team wants to ensure that the game looks incredible on the latest high-end hardware. However, even minimum spec PC should still find a good looking game. While we don’t have a minimum PC system requirement for the game yet, Scott Junior noted that the game should still run well on hardware that’s years and years old.

Meanwhile, a new set of invites should also be going out for players to test the game. Developers are still looking to test various aspects of the game and their servers. Included is maxing out their world and getting a maximum of concurrent users going for a duration. That should hopefully give the team a look at what adjustments are required before they release the game in 2025.