World of Warcraft Auction House Bug Was Caused By Code Change

World of Warcraft players are finally getting some relief. If you have been playing the game lately, you might have found the Auction House useless. According to the official Blizzard forums, the Auction House bug that plagued the game has since been resolved. But we now have a little more insight into what happened.

With a game like World of Warcraft, there will always be problems and glitches that players will have to deal with. But last week, problems were coming up for the Auction House. For those unfamiliar with World of Warcraft, the Auction House allows players to sell and buy various items. Thanks to PC Gamer, we’re finding out that the Auction House was recently resolved after developers found that there was a code change creating the problem.

The online community was debating what might have been the issue and if it actually stemmed back to the online community, with players trying to sell everything they came across. But a post on X from Tom Ellis, the senior game producer for World of Warcraft, alerted fans that the Auction House issue was actually due to a tech problem.

So what’s going on with the Auction House is an interesting tech problem, a well meaning and simple design change caused a DB table that used to hold 20-60k rows to now contain tens of millions. Not a problem by itself but we’ve got some code changes to make to support this new… — Tom Ellis (@FwoiblesWoW) August 31, 2024

With that said, the Auction House is up and running. However, it’s not as smooth of a process as Blizzard had hoped for. Instead community manager within the Blizzard forums noted that there is still a degraded response time. This should eventually get resolved as the team continues to work on the problem. But at the very least players can continue to use the Auction House again.