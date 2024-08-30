Red Dead Redemption 2 Arthur Voice Actor Reveals His Canon Ending

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive hit when it launched into the marketplace. Set up as a prequel to the original installment; players were in for a thrilling time portraying an outlaw. It’s a narrative full of twists and turns as we step into the role of outlaw Arthur Morgan; trying to steer clear of the law is a must-play. But if you have already played it, you know this game has multiple endings.

Today, thanks to PC Gamer, we’re finding out that Arthur Morgan’s voice actor, Roger Clark, was recently answering fan questions at Gamology. During this session, Roger offered his opinion on the true ending in his eyes. Spoilers ahead, so you’ve been warned if you have yet to play the Red Dead Redemption 2 installment. At the game’s end, Arthur is presented with two choices. He’s on death’s door, and there’s no coming back from it. However, players can choose to see what his last action will be.

Players can either go the greedy pathway, and Arthur will head towards a stash of money, or they can aid John Marston. You also have high or low honor, depending on how you play in the campaign. According to Roger Clark, the clear choice of how this game should end is aiding John with high honor. So, while that might not be an official ending to this game, it’s the one that might hold the most weight among fans.

At any rate, fans are still enjoying Red Dead Redemption 2 as they wait for Rockstar Games to bring out their next big release, Grand Theft Auto VI. Likewise, fans are waiting to see if we’ll get Red Dead Redemption on the PC platform, which would allow some players to continue on with the storyline, picking up shortly after the events of Red Dead Redemption 2.