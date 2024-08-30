Final Fantasy XVI Appears on PS Plus, but Only for a Split Second

It’s unclear whether the game will be added to the service soon, or if this was just a random bug.

On August 29, Final Fantasy XVI suddenly appeared on PlayStation Plus, though the listing was quickly removed. Images of the game’s appearance on the service have appeared all over social media, prompting many to question whether it will be added soon, or if it was simply a mistake.

Might be an error, but Final Fantasy XVI does show up on PS+ Premium for me but only through the PS5 console (US PS+). Was able to load my retail save file.



Game loaded with my retail install (without disc inserted) and on game streaming pic.twitter.com/dE1R15fj6x — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 30, 2024

After a year as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, Final Fantasy XVI is officially coming to PC on September 17. A demo is currently available to download, and prospective players will need to clear up around 170 GB of free space to download the full game.

While the most recent entry in the long-running franchise has proven to be divisive, an April interview with the game’s DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka revealed that the title managed to pull in tons of new fans despite its vocal detractors.

“In recent years, players of the Final Fantasy series have tended to skew towards a higher age range,” Kujiraoka said. ” However, this time there are survey results showing that more people in their teens and 20s played Final Fantasy XVI. I think this shows that, to a certain extent, we’ve achieved one of our initial goals – to have players of all ages play the latest Final Fantasy game.”

The previous title, Final Fantasy XV, also aimed to bring new fans into the fold, with the game’s opening screen reading “A Final Fantasy for fans and first-timers.”

Final Fantasy XVI was released in June 2023 for the PlayStation 5, with the PC release scheduled for September 17. A 16 GB demo is currently available to download.