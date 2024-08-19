Final Fantasy XVI Releasing On PC Next Month

It’s been a long time coming, but Final Fantasy XVI has finally gotten a release date for its PC port. We knew that this was coming from the moment that Square Enix released the game in June of 2023 and for a basic reason. That reason was that they, along with most other Sony exclusives on the PS5, had been porting the titles to PC after a set period of “console exclusivity.” They even noted that it was to be a PS5 exclusive in trailers, but only for a certain period. That period has long since been up, and we now know that the game will arrive on PC on September 19th.

The reveal came via a new trailer that highlights not only the main story for Final Fantasy XVI but also the DLC. You can choose to get the original version of the game via Steam or the Epic Games store for just $49.99, or you can get the “Complete Edition,” which includes the two DLC packs, for $69.99. If you need a little “persuading” to see if the game will be to your liking, Square Enix has also dropped a demo for the title on PC.

If you download it, you’ll play the first few parts of the game before having to stop. If you like the game, you can transfer the saved data to the full version after buying it. Check out the new trailer below:

There will likely be a lot of eyes on this launch for both quality and business reasons. On the former side of things, players will want to know that the once PS5 exclusive plays well on their PC rigs, which is not always a given, as recent times have proven. The other reason is that Square Enix was one of many companies that went through a “massive restructuring” this year, and that included their promise to try and port titles to other systems instead of keeping them locked to one system or locked there for an extended period.

The company’s financial losses over the past year have been substantial. After all, they released three big games within a single year, and all three didn’t meet the projected sales figures. For the record, it’s not guaranteed that this port will sell well, either. However, it’s better than doing nothing, right?

If nothing else, those who don’t have a PC will finally have a chance to play this mature take on the fantasy universe.