Is The Batman Getting A Video Game Set In Its Universe?

There has been a long and somewhat troubling history of movie studios looking at certain films that they released and going, “Hey, why don’t we try making a video game based on that movie?” This was troubling because many of the games they put out, regardless of the property or the film’s success, were terrible! That applied to everything from superhero titles to more “realistic” games and everything in between. It got to the point where studios just stopped making them due to the lack of success they had. So, why is The Batman now being said to be getting a new video game attached to its movie universe?

The story comes from a man named Puck, who outlined the “fire sale” that is likely to happen with Warner Bros Discovery due to its terrible decisions since merging a few years back. In it, he mentioned that there is a “game” being set within the universe of The Batman that would eventually come out. The guess is that it would likely arrive by the time its 2026 movie releases in theaters.

Obviously, this is all a little thing, and it’s not been confirmed by the head of that particular Batman universe, Matt Reeves, or Warner Bros Discovery. The real question here is about what the game would be about if it were to be made.

To recap, the original movie starring Robert Pattison took an “early days” approach to Batman, where he’s still trying to prove himself to the city and is only slowly making his presence felt in Gotham City. However, at the film’s end, The Riddler partially succeeds in his plan to wipe out Gotham by flooding much of it. In the final scenes, Batman rises up as a figure trying to help the people overcome what’s happening, and that’s where the movie ends.

So, if a game is set in that universe, where would it be within the timeline, and what would it be about? They could try and do something before the first movie’s events, but that wouldn’t leave much for story and content. They could do it as a “prequel” to the sequel, but then they’d have that same issue, especially since Gotham isn’t in the best state right now.

There are too many questions to get speculation going, but if WB truly thinks this is what they want to do, then they’ll figure out some excuse to make it work.