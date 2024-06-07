Batman: Arkham Shadow Story Trailer Unveiled

Batman dabbled into VR space back in 2016. I’m sure you can recall Batman: Arkham VR, which allowed you to enter the Dark Knight. But get ready once again to sport the cape. We are getting another VR Batman experience with the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow. This game was announced as an exclusive title for the Meta Quest 3 back at the start of May.

During its initial announcement, we didn’t get too many details. We know this is set in the Arkham franchise, and we’re once again stepping into the role of Batman. Likewise, the teaser trailer offered a look at a gritty Gotham, which is what we would expect from this franchise. But the initial teaser didn’t give us any details as to what Gotham is now in danger of and what we can expect in terms of gameplay. Of course, some fans might be turned off from this game purely because it is limited to those on Meta Quest 3.

We were able to get another look at this game thanks to the Summer Game Fest event today. From the trailer it looks like there is a new villain popping into Gotham for Batman to deal with. This Rat King and his followers have kidnapped several public officials and some of Batman’s allies like Jim Gordon.

Again, this is an upcoming Meta Quest 3 title and it doesn’t appear to be coming to any other VR headsets at the moment. If you are an owner of the Meta Quest 3 and missed out on the trailer drop today at the Summer Game Fest, you can view it embedded above.