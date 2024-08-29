Remedy And Annapurna Strike Partnership Over Control 2

The wait for Control 2 has been a lengthy one for some fans. We had Remedy deliver a huge hit recently with Alan Wake 2, and that means we can start looking towards work being done for Control’s upcoming sequel. However, if you recall, it wasn’t too long ago that Remedy obtained the rights for the Control franchise from 505 Games. Now, a new partnership has been struck centered around this IP.

This new partnership was unveiled online, and it seems Remedy will work alongside Annapurna. The duo will help get Control 2 out into the marketplace. But at the end of the day, Remedy is still in full creative control of how this upcoming installment plays out. With this new partnership, Remedy is finding some help with the financing of their project. So, it’s a relief for Remedy as they can continue to push through this development process and not worry about any unnecessary creative changes.

Of course, this announcement didn’t include any exciting new details about the game. Instead, we’ll have to wait for Remedy to showcase this game once again for the public at a later date. That said, this wasn’t the only piece of news to be unveiled. There is also some interest in bringing Remedy’s IP into different entertainment mediums.

I’m absolutely thrilled (yes!) by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy Connected Universe to mediums beyond games, and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV, and other mediums as well, as one unified vision. I trust Annapurna are the perfect partner for us to make this dream come true. – Sam Lake

The press release stated that work is being put into bringing franchises like Alan Wake and Control to film, television, and beyond. So we’re far from done seeing these IPs. We’re really just getting started, which is fantastic for those who might want to experience the storyline outside of a video game. Unfortunately, nothing more was unveiled at the moment, so much like new information for the video games, we’ll have to wait for new details on the film and television series.