Astro Bot Trophy Leak Teases Another Game In The Works

Astro Bot fans rejoice. We know that the upcoming game is not even out yet, but there might be even more content for fans of this platformer. The video game is due to launch on the PlayStation 5 this upcoming month. But beyond that, there are seemingly plans to bring another installment into the marketplace.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that the set of trophies players will have to unlock has come out online. So, while you can get ahead of the curve on players waiting for the game to launch, there was a hint of what’s to come. We won’t spoil the entire lineup of the trophies players will be unlocking, but there was one trophy that unveiled another game or at least the idea of what coming.

This trophy would be Astro Bot’s Platinum, which is dubbed Astro-nomical! The description congratulates players for earning all the trophies that could be unlocked in the game with this trophy. However, it goes on to say that we’ll see you in the next adventure for Astro. So that would be enough of a hint to suggest that maybe there are already plans in place for the future of this IP.

Of course, it could also just be wishful thinking from the development team that would like to see more games land into the marketplace featuring the now iconic Astro Bot character. Ultimately, it might just boil down to what fans think of this upcoming game and if it warrants Sony’s interest to persevere into bringing out another game.

We’ll have to just wait and see if this is the case. Meanwhile, those interested in this upcoming platformer game will find it available on the PlayStation 5. Astro Bot will release on September 6, 2024 so while we don’t have too much more of a wait, you can find the game trailer for Astro Bot in the video embedded below.