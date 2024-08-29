Visions of Mana Now Available, Launch Trailer Revealed

The first new mainline Mana game in 17 years is finally here.

17 years after the last mainline Mana game, the fifth installment in the series, Visions of Mana, has finally been released. Square Enix is celebrating with a new launch trailer, showing off the fantasy RPG’s magical world and creative cast of characters.

Watch the launch trailer for Visions of Mana below:

The Mana series began with Final Fantasy Adventure for the Game Boy in 1991, setting the series up as a side story to Square’s flagship franchise Final Fantasy. However, this changed with the second installment, Secret of Mana, as it became its own series. Visions of Mana will be the first new mainline Mana game since Dawn of Mana was released in the West in 2007.

“In Tianeea, the Fire Village, everyone is preparing to celebrate the coming of the Faerie and the naming of an “alm.” Every four years, alms from around the world are chosen to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the flow of mana power. A soul guard is also chosen to ensure the alms’ safe pilgrimage. Val is one such guard,” the game’s description reads.

Those who purchase the game and have save data from the demo will receive three weapons for Val: the Gladius small sword, the Falx great sword, and the Horn Lance. However, save data from the demo cannot be carried over to the full game.

Visions of Mana is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

