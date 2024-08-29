Metaphor: ReFantazio Shows Off New Locations in Latest Trailer

Players also get a better glimpse at quest dungeons, the gauntlet runner, and party member Eupha.

During the most recent Atlus Exclusive: Metaphor: ReFantazio livestream, Studio Zero showed a new trailer for the upcoming fantasy RPG, introducing several new locations and quest dungeons. The video also shows what it will be like to travel on the gauntlet runner and introduces prospective players to Eupha, one of the game’s party members.

Check out the extended Travel Beyond Fantasy trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio below:

The game is set in a medieval fantasy world that serves as a “mirror” of the contemporary real world. Players will set out on a journey to protect their kingdom while defeating enemies and getting closer to their companions, similar to the Persona series.

Watch the entire Atlus Exclusive from August 28 below:

Studio Zero recently revealed the full English voice cast for Metaphor: ReFantazio. The protagonist will be played by Caleb Yen, best known for his appearances in Honkai: Star Rail, Triangle Strategy, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Notably, the battle system in Metaphor: ReFantazio will allow players to switch between front and back rows, similar to the gameplay found in classics like Shin Megami Tensei 2. The game will make it possible to switch between real-time and turn-based at the click of a button, making it more accessible to a wider range of players.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 11. Both physical and digital editions are available for pre-order, and along with the standard edition, a Digital Deluxe Edition commemorating the 35th anniversary of the ATLUS brand is also available to order.