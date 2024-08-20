Metaphor: ReFantazio English Voice Cast Revealed

The next hit from Atlus is set to release this October.

Atlus and developer Studio Zero have revealed the full English voice cast for the upcoming fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio. The protagonist will be played by Caleb Yen, best known for his appearances in Honkai: Star Rail, Triangle Strategy, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

See the English voice cast for Metaphor: ReFantazio below:

Protagonist (voiced by Caleb Yen)

Strohl (voiced by Stewart Clarke)

Hulkenberg (voiced by Kristin Atherton)

Gallica (voiced by Alejandra Reynoso)

Heismay (voiced by Phillipe Spall)

Junah (voiced by Emma Ballantine)

Eupha (voiced by Emily Burnett)

Neuras (voiced by David Monteith)

Louis (voiced by Joseph Tweedale)

More (voiced by Greg Chun)

Grius (voiced by Gordon Cooper)

Notably, Stewart Clarke portrayed Dion Lesage in Final Fantasy XVI, while Alejandra Reynoso played Sypha Belnades in the Castlevania animated series on Netflix.

On August 23, Metaphor: ReFantazio will appear during the Xbox @ Gamescom 2024 livestream. Those attending Gamescom will also have the chance to play the game’s demo at the Xbox booth.

The battle system in Metaphor: ReFantazio will allow players to switch between front and back rows, similar to the gameplay found in classics like Shin Megami Tensei 2. The game will make it possible to switch between real-time and turn-based at the click of a button, making it more accessible to a wider range of players

The game is set in a medieval fantasy world that serves as a “mirror” of the contemporary real world. Players will set out on a journey to protect their kingdom while defeating enemies and getting closer to their companions, similar to the Persona series.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 11.