Black Myth: Wukong – BEST Transformations | Locations Guide

Transform to make bosses so much easier. Here’s where to find the best ones.

Transformations are special magic abilities that allow the Destined One to take on a new form in Black Myth: Wukong. You’ll literally shape-shift into a different type of creature — often a boss you’ve battled once before. These creatures have their own separate health bars, so transforming is like gaining free hits (and free damage) against difficult bosses. If you want to make some of the toughest fights a lot easier, you’ll want to unlock the best transformations in the game.

Lightning Dragon Transformation

The Golden Lining transformation is one of the best and hardest-to-unlock transformations in Black Myth: Wukong. This transforms you into a spear-wielding dragon-man hybrid that’s totally immune to lightning and can unleash incredibly powerful attacks. He’s fast, fluid and all-around good for almost any boss late in the game.

To unlock Golden Lining, you must defeat Yellow Loong the Lightning Dragon, one of the four dragon brothers. To fight Yellow Loong, you must defeat the following optional bosses:

Red Loong in Chapter 1, Forest of Wolves

in Chapter 1, Forest of Wolves Black Loong in Chapter 2, Fright Cliff

in Chapter 2, Fright Cliff Cyan Loong in Chapter 3, Bitter Lake – Turtle Island

When all three are defeated, go to the optional ledge in the Webbed Hollow of Chapter 4. Yellow Loong is an extremely difficult optional boss — he’s fast, powerful and utilizes lightning magic. Defeat him to get the Golden Lining transformation.

Red Tides Transformation

One of the earliest Transformations you can unlock, Red Tides is earned in Chapter 1. Mastering Perfect Dodge will help you here — his Moon Roam talent increases his damage for every Perfect Dodge you perform. Perform up to three to deal high damage. Charge focus with light attacks, then unleash a powerful Heavy Attack at max focus to deal high damage to most early bosses quickly.

To unlock Red Tides, defeat Guangzhi in the Forest of Wolves. After winning the fight, interact with his weapon to gain the ability.

Azure Dust Transformation

This is a missable transformation found in Chapter 2 and requires completing the quest to free the man trapped in stone. In Stone Monkey form, you’ll become immune to all elemental attacks — and you gain might when absorbing damage.

To earn Azure Dome, you must defeat the Mother of Stone boss in the Fright Cliff area of Chapter 2. Enter the cave and defeat the boss to acquire a key item.

boss in the area of Chapter 2. Enter the cave and defeat the boss to acquire a key item. Return to the Man-In-Stone and give it to him. This initiates another boss fight against the Man-In-Stone — defeat him to gain Azure Dust and unlock an additional merchant.

Umbral Abyss Transformation

Turn into a blood-soaked Macaque Chief to earn this powerful transformation. This is especially good for exploring the environment instead of against bosses — you’ll earn increased damage for every enemy you defeat. You can also power up with an ice-infused form that gives you mist-step dodges and immunity to all ice. Your standard attacks are also empowered.

Umbral Abyss is unlocked for defeating Yellowbrow and completing Chapter 3. It can’t be missed.

Ashen Slumber Transformation

One of the trickiest-to-get transformations, this optional creature is rewarded for completing the quest to hunt all the captains in Chapter 3. Ashen Slumber is especially powerful for dealing a big bang of damage against a boss or clearing out groups of enemies with his Fiery Burst spell. He’s also very useful for farming. Learn how to farm EXP and Will with our guide here.

To earn this transformation, you’ll need to defeat all the Captains in Chapter 3 then return to the locked cell at the bottom of the Pagoda Realm.

Ashen Slumber is collected from the Rat corpse near the NPC in the cell at the bottom of the Pagoda Realm. Defeat Captain Wise-Voice to escape the Pagoda Realm and Captain Lotus-Vision inside the prison to unlock all the cells.

to escape the Pagoda Realm and inside the prison to unlock all the cells. Defeat Captain Kalpa-Wave at the New Thunderclap Temple Entrance . Also, collect the key item from Captain Void-Illusion’s body near the Longevity Road Shrine . You’ll find the body in a large snowfield guarded by a giant enemy.

at the . Also, collect the key item from body near the . You’ll find the body in a large snowfield guarded by a giant enemy. Return to the NPC at the bottom of the Pagoda Realm and talk to him, then collect the item from the rat’s dead body.

That covers the best transformations we’ve found so far. If there are more Transformations you want to find, let us know. We’re always looking for more strategies to help you become the best Monkey King you can be.