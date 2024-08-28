The Next Witcher & Cyberpunk Game Receives New Updates

Fans of CD Projekt are waiting for their next thrilling RPG to land in the marketplace. We know they have a few projects in the works, and two of them were recently mentioned, such as the next installment of The Witcher franchise. Recently, CD Projekt released an earnings report that offered some insight into the company and its progress so far this year. During that, we got a brief update on a couple of video game projects that fans are undoubtedly eager to see come out into the marketplace.

First up was the mention of The Witcher. Now, we don’t have very much information about the game outside of its being dubbed Polaris. According to the report, work has been progressing well, and it seems that the team working on this game is coming towards an end for pre-production.

This phase will be finished soon, allowing the team to enter full production. Of course, we’ll still have a lengthy wait before we get any new details on what exactly we can expect. With that said, Doug Cockle, the voice actor of Geralt, unveiled that his iconic character will be in the game but not as the primary protagonist.

Meanwhile, there was also mention of CD Projekt Red’s latest RPG series that landed in the marketplace. Cyberpunk 2077 had a troublesome launch, but the developers managed to turn things around with a series of updates. Fortunately, that troublesome launch didn’t mean the series was thrown to the side. Instead, we know another installment is coming.

Unfortunately, we know even less about this game. What we do know is that this upcoming game, Project Orion, is being developed in a newly formed studio in Boston. The report noted that work has been progressing well over the past six months, with veteran CD Projekt Red developers being assisted by newly hired developers.

While we don’t have any new exciting details about the specifics of these games, it’s reassuring that work has been progressing positively. Instead, we’ll have to practice patience and wait for the developers to showcase both projects in due time.