Frostpunk 2 Confirmed To Have Full Mod Support

Fans are waiting to get their hands on the successor to Frostpunk. With the first game being such a hit, we’re ready for the emotional rollercoaster that will be presented with Frostpunk 2. We don’t have too much of a wait before we can get the game. However, today, the team at 11 Bit Studios just dropped a new video confirming that the upcoming Frostpunk 2 installment will come with mod support. This mod support comes after years of players asking for a similar set of tools with the first game.

11 Bit Studios confirmed in the video that they were aware of players’ desires to have a set of tools to mod Frostpunk. However, with the in-house engine they were using with the first game, there were too many limitations in the team’s way to make this mod tools release a reality. As a result, it was something that they were ready to deliver to fans with the sequel as they made the move to Unreal Engine. Today, we’re getting our first FrostKit announcement.

This toolkit will allow players to create custom maps, models, entire cities, cosmetics, and various other settings. That should open up some interesting scenarios and ideas from the community. But this FrostKit won’t be fully available right away.

Instead, it was confirmed that the FrostKit would be given to select members of the modding community in closed beta before the official release. Additionally, the tools will be enhanced and refined as the development team watches for feedback from the community. So you’ll want to voice your opinions on the FrostKit when you ultimately get your hands on it.

Meanwhile, the city-building survival game is coming our way next month. We know that we’re set decades after the events of the first installment, where you’ll deal with another wide assortment of ordeals as you lead your colony of survivors into the future. Players interested in the game can expect it to be available on September 20, 2024. You’ll find the game available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it launches.