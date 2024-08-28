PlayStation Plus Announces September 2024 Lineup

The official PlayStation Blog has announced a lineup of new and notable games being added to the PlayStation Plus game catalog for Essential subscribers this September.

The titles will be available to download from September 3 until September 30. Subscribers have until September 2 to grab August’s free games: LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.

According to the post, the games coming to the PlayStation Plus service include:

Little Nightmares 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

MLB The Show 24 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Of note, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be featured as a day-one release. Players got their first look at the game in March 2023, with some lucky fans being able to participate in a limited playtest. The title will also be available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with a Nintendo Switch release planned for this holiday season.

“Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family,” the game’s description reads. “Live your Quidditch fantasy: take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas and new maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.

Take on Career Mode to progress from backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup. Rise to become a champion either solo or in online cooperatively with teams of up to three friends, and launch into exhibition matches where you’ll set your teams, map and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to three in online co-op. Or select player vs player to test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams.”