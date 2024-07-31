PlayStation Plus Announces August 2024 Lineup

All titles will be available to download on August 6.

The official PlayStation Blog has announced a lineup of new and notable games being added to the PlayStation Plus game catalog later this month for Essential subscribers.

The titles will be available starting August 6. Those subscribed to the service will have until September 2 to add these games to their library.

According to PlayStation, the games coming to the service include:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (PlayStation 4)

In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, players will step into the shoes of Gregory, a boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy himself, Gregory must try to stay alive while being hunted and facing new obstacles.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to progress through all nine Star Wars films, while ENDER LILIES is a 2D action RPG with some powerful bosses to defeat.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus members have until August 6 to grab the following titles:

Remnant II – Standard Edition (PlayStation 5)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

No More Heroes 3 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)

Deadcraft (PlayStation 4)

Steep (PlayStation 4)

Those with PlayStation Plus Premium can also grab the following PS VR2 titles and Classics until August 6:

Job Simulator (PS VR2)

Summoner (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Ratchet and Clank Size Matters (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Jeanne d’Arc (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Source